Gold prices to trade higher: Angel Commodities

On Wednesday, gold prices rose by 0.4 percent to close at $1289.7 per ounce drawing support from political uncertainty in the United States and the weak dollar before a major central banking conference there this week. The U.S. dollar index fell in a generally risk - averse market after U.S. President Donald Trump's threat of a government shutdown and comments about the possible termination of a North American trade agreement.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today on account of uncertainty revolving around central bankers meeting on Friday while US president Trump’s threat of government shutdown and termination of NAFTA are possible push factors.

