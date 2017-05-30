Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, international markets were closed on account of Memorial Day in the US while MCX gold prices rose marginally by 0.04 percent at Rs.28900 per 10 gms.Gold hit its highest level since May 1 on Friday at $1,269.50 an ounce, as nervousness over U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiations with other world leaders at the G7 summit prompted investors to buy bullion as an alternative to nominally higher-risk assets such as shares.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as all the risk and uncertainties have faded for the time being while the minutes of the US Fed talked about slow pace of tightening in 2017 which will be tied to economic rebound.On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1267 per ounce.

