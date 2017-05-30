Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities
According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1267 per ounce.
Angel Commodities' report on Gold
On Monday, international markets were closed on account of Memorial Day in the US while MCX gold prices rose marginally by 0.04 percent at Rs.28900 per 10 gms.Gold hit its highest level since May 1 on Friday at $1,269.50 an ounce, as nervousness over U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiations with other world leaders at the G7 summit prompted investors to buy bullion as an alternative to nominally higher-risk assets such as shares.
Outlook
For all commodities report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.