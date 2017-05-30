App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 30, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1267 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On  Monday, international markets were closed on account of Memorial Day in the US while MCX gold prices rose marginally by 0.04 percent at Rs.28900 per 10 gms.Gold hit its highest level since May 1 on Friday at $1,269.50 an ounce, as nervousness over U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiations with other  world  leaders  at  the  G7  summit  prompted  investors  to  buy bullion  as an  alternative  to nominally higher-risk assets such as shares.

Outlook

We  expect gold  prices to trade sideways today as all  the risk  and uncertainties have faded for the time being  while the minutes of the US Fed talked about slow pace of tightening in 2017 which will be tied to economic rebound.On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1267 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.