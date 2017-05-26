Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices fell by 0.2 percent to close at $1255.4 per ounce as dollar steadied near 97.2 levels after outcome of the latest US Fed Minutes downsized the chances of rate hike in its June meeting although the Fed Funds futures says the probability of it happening at around 83 percent.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as all the risk and uncertainties have faded for the time being while the minutes of the US Fed talked about slow pace of tightening in 2017 which will be tied to economic rebound. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1258 per ounce.

