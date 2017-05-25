Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.6 percent to close at $1258.1 per ounce as the dollar slipped and minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting suggested the U.S. central bank was cautious about raising interest rates.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as all the risk and uncertainties have faded for the time being while the minutes of the US Fed talked about slow pace of tightening in 2017 which will be tied to economic rebound. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading flat at $1258 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.