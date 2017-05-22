App
May 22, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1252.51 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, Spot gold prices rose 2.2 percent to close at $1255.3/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by same margin to close at Rs.28635 per 10 gms. Gold surged nearly 2 percent on Wednesday, its biggest one-day jump since Britain's June vote to leave the European Union, on reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had tried to intervene in an investigation into alleged Russian interference in last year's U.S. election.


Outlook


On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1252.51 per ounce. Market focus has now shifted to promised tax cuts and infra spending by the US president which in turn can pull down precious metals. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

