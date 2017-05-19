Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 1.09 percent to close at $1246.6 per ounce s a bounce in the dollar prompted some buyers to cash in gains after its biggest one-day rally in nearly a year, though uncertainty over the outlook for the Trump presidency underpinned the metal near two-week highs.

Outlook

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading higher by 0.13 percent at $1248.68 per ounce. Market focus has now shifted to promised tax cuts and infra spending by the US president which in turn can pull down precious metals.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.