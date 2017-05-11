Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined marginally by 0.2 percent to close at $1218.7 per ounce as U.S. President Trump's abrupt firing of FBI chief James Comey weighed on U.S. stocks, though gains were capped by expectations of further interest rate increases.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today although the trend continues to be on the weaker side with no risk and uncertainties in any part of the globe. Besides, expectations of further rate increases in the US will exert downside pressure on the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today; international markets are trading flat at $1219 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.