Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Spot gold prices fell by 0.6 percent, to close at $1254.2/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 0.2 percent to close at Rs.28739 per 10 gms. Gold prices declined yesterday but uncertain global environment cushioned the fall.

Outlook

We expect precious metals pack to trade sideways today as Yellen?s commitment towards US rate hike will pressurise the yellow metal. However, risk aversion in the global markets will provide a cushion. International markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $1255.6 per ounce. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today.

