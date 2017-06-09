Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices fell 0.6 percent to $1278.5/oz as testimony from former U.S. FBI director James Comey provided no major revelation, hurting the safe haven asset. In his testimony yesterday, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed President Donald Trump had directed him to drop a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russia investigation.

Outlook

Risk and uncertainty from the outcome of the UK elections where it is expected to turn into a hung parliament will be supportive. However, no major revelation by former FBI Director James Comey against Mr Trump to drop a probe on national security adviser Michael Flynn will restrict upside.

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $1274.1 per ounce.

