Jun 09, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $1274.1 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Thursday, spot gold prices fell 0.6 percent to $1278.5/oz as testimony from former U.S. FBI director James Comey provided no major revelation, hurting the safe haven asset. In his testimony yesterday, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed President Donald Trump had directed him to drop a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russia investigation.


Outlook


Risk and uncertainty from the outcome of the UK elections where it is expected to turn into a hung parliament will be supportive. However, no major revelation by former FBI Director James Comey against Mr Trump to drop a probe on national security adviser Michael Flynn will restrict upside.


On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $1274.1 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

