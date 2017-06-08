Gold prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices fell from a near seven month highs on account of stronger dollar after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises, but declines were limited as uncertainty from the UK election remained.

Outlook

Gold as a safe haven will enjoy its safe haven and the volatility will continue in the week ahead. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading lower by 0.1 percent at $1284.9 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.