Gold prices are expected to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices climbed to a one-year high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar eased and safe-haven buying demand remained robust due to continued concerns over North Korea's nuclear tests. Wall Street stocks fell as U.S. trading reopened for the first time since North Korea's biggest nuclear bomb test yet, and the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields fell. The U.S dollar was also driven lower by a Federal Reserve official's comments about low U.S. inflation, hit a one-week low against the Japanese yen and was on track for its biggest decline in eight days against a basket of currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of US non-farm payroll employment data.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.