Gold prices are expected to trade negative: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold fell to a one-month low as the dollar firmed on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected and the market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential candidate.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade negative on the back of profit booking after up-move.

