Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.04 percent to close at $1256.8 per ounce prices fell to a three-week low on Tuesday, as demand for riskier assets drove stocks higher and the dollar hit a sixweek peak against the yen.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as investors want to dump all the safe haven assets amidst lower risk in world markets. Besides, rising equities globally will further exert downside pressure on gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1256 per ounce.

