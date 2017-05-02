Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices declined by 0.9 percent to close at $1256.3 per ounce pressured by rising U.S. stocks and an agreement that averted a U.S. government shutdown, dampening demand for non-interest paying bullion.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while rising US equities will exert downside pressure on the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1256 per ounce.

