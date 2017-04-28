Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 0.4 percent to close at $1263.7 per ounce from a five-month high in mid-April, giving up gains that came after U.S. President Donald Trump announced unfunded tax cuts, while comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi weakened the euro.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower continuing its recent slide as ECB president Draghi continues to keep easy monetary stance, presurrizing the Euro and Strengthening dollar index. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $1265 per ounce.

