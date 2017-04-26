Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Spot gold prices declined by 0.93 percent on Tuesday to close at $1263.4 per ounce as markets became less concerned that far-right leader Marine Le Pen would win the French presidential election, increasing investor appetite for risky assets such as stocks while denting bullion.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while all the risk assets are rising as uncertainty is removed from markets across the globe. Today is very crucial for world markets as Trump will announce its tax reforms and there are expectations that there would be a major rate cut in individual and corporate taxes. On the MCX, gold prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1260 per ounce.

