Apr 26, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1260 per ounce.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Spot gold prices declined by 0.93 percent on Tuesday to close at $1263.4 per ounce as markets became less concerned that far-right leader Marine Le Pen would win the French presidential election, increasing investor appetite for risky assets such as stocks while denting bullion.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while all the risk assets are rising as uncertainty is removed from markets across the globe. Today is very crucial for world markets as Trump will announce its tax reforms and there are expectations that there would be a major rate cut in individual and corporate taxes. On the MCX, gold prices to trade lower today, international markets are trading flat at $1260 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

