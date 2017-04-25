Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, Spot gold prices declined by 0.7 percent, to close at $1275.2/oz, while MCX gold prices plunged by 1 percent to Rs.29131 per 10 gms. Gold fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron won the first round of French presidential election, boosting stocks and sparking a sell-off in the safe-haven bullion.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as uncertainty looms with regards to the two favourable candidates in The French election the second round result will be declared on 8th May. Besides, inflows in the SPDR gold trust will also boost gold prices in the near term. ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1272.9 per ounce.

