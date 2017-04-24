Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, Spot gold prices declined by 0.3 percent, to close at $1284/oz, while MCX gold prices closed flat at Rs.29418 per 10 gms. Moves were muted as markets awaited the outcome of the looming French presidential election. Two candidates, Marine Li Pen and Macron Emmanuel are in the lead now. Now the second round result will be on May 8.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade sideways today as uncertainty looms with regards to the two favourable candidates in The French election the second round result will be declared on 8th May. Besides, inflows in the SPDR gold trust will also boost gold prices in the near term. ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.65 percent at $1275 per ounce.

