Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, gold prices closed flat at $1242.8 per ounce although a minor recovery was witnessed during the day. Prices lost momentum after a string of hawkish comments by Fed members.

Latest comments by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Tuesday that low interest rates do pose financial stability concerns that central bankers and the private sector must take seriously, added to gold’s woes pulling prices back from recovery towards five week low of $1241/oz.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as comments from Fed members in favour of US economy and higher interest rates will exert pressure. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1245.8 per ounce.

