Jun 21, 2017 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1245.8 per ounce.

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Tuesday, gold prices closed flat at $1242.8 per ounce although a minor recovery was witnessed during the day. Prices lost momentum after a string of hawkish comments by Fed members.


Latest comments by Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren on Tuesday that low interest rates do pose financial stability concerns that central bankers and the private sector must take seriously, added to gold’s woes pulling prices back from recovery towards five week low of $1241/oz.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower today as comments from Fed members in favour of US economy and higher interest rates will exert pressure. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1245.8 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

