Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, gold prices declined by 0.83 percent to close at $1242 per ounce as the dollar rose after hawkish comments from a top Fed official, but uncertainty created by the start of talks on the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union prevented deeper losses.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today on account of stronger dollar index while comments from the New York President for gradual tightening of monetary policy will also act as negative factor. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1245 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.