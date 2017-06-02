Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 0.22 percent to close at $1265.3 per ounce on account of stronger dollar after a report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month.

Outlook

Mr Trump has withdrawn its accord from the Paris Climate pact while the employment data released yesterday punched in better than market expectations creating a case for rate hike in June 13-14 meeting of the US Fed. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.3 percent at $1261 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.