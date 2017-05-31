Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Gold prices declined marginally by 0.31 percent on Tuesday to close at $1262.7 per ounce prices eased after hitting a one month high as economic data from the United States showed increased signs that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month.

Outlook

Investors have been concerned about next week's election in Britain, as well as the prospect of early elections in Italy and worries over Greek debt. Economic data from the US released yesterday pointed towards optimism over the economy in turn brightening prospects for rate hike.

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading lower by 0.22 percent at $1260 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.