Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.74 percent to close at $1250.8 per ounce as the U.S. dollar rebounded from 6-1/2-month lows and investors shrugged off heightened political risk following a deadly suicide attack in Britain.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today on account of profit booking at higher levels after a recent rally. Stronger dollar index will further exert downside pressure on the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade sideways today, international markets are trading flat at $1251 per ounce today.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.