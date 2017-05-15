App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade lower today as major fundamentals point out towards further pressure in the yellow metal.

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, Spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.1 percent to close at $1228.3/oz, while MCX gold prices closed flat at Rs.28005 per 10 gms. New applications for U.S. jobless benefits unexpectedly fell last week, while producer prices rebounded strongly in April, pointing to a tightening labour market and rising inflation that could spur the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in June.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower today as major fundamentals point out towards further pressure in the yellow metal. Good economic data further points out optimism in the US economy in turn negative for gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.16 percent at $1230 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

