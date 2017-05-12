Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices rose by half a percent at $1224.4 per ounce as U.S. and European stock markets retreated, though it pared gains after data showing a tightening jobs market and accelerating inflation briefly lifted the dollar and pulled U.S. bond yields from earlier lows.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as major fundamentals point out towards further pressure in the yellow metal. Good economic data further points out optimism in the US economy in turn negative for gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $1226 per ounce.

