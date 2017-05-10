Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.4 percent to close at $1220.9 per ounce dropped to an eight-week low on Tuesday as safehaven demand continued to fade in the wake of Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French election and as expectations for tighter U.S. monetary policy lifted bond yields.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as strengthening dollar index and lower risk and uncertainty across world markets is acting as a negative factor. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.16 percent at $1222.8 per ounce.

