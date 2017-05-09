Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices declined by 0.15 percent to close at $1225 per ounce as safe haven demand ebbed away following pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election. The precious metal, seen as a safe haven, fell 3.2 percent last week, its biggest percentage fall since November as polls indicated a landslide for Macron.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today as all the risks and uncertainties have faded away while the safe haven appeal also seems to have taken a back seat. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, although, international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.15 percent at $1227.5 per ounce.

