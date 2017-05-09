App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 09, 2017 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expect gold prices to trade lower today as all the risks and uncertainties have faded away while the safe haven appeal also seems to have taken a back seat.

Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Monday, spot gold prices declined by 0.15 percent to close at $1225 per ounce as safe haven demand ebbed away following pro-EU candidate Emmanuel Macron's victory in the French presidential election. The precious metal, seen as a safe haven, fell 3.2 percent last week, its biggest percentage fall since November as polls indicated a landslide for Macron.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade lower today as all the risks and uncertainties have faded away while the safe haven appeal also seems to have taken a back seat. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, although, international markets are trading marginally higher by 0.15 percent at $1227.5 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.