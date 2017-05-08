Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, Spot gold prices declined by 2.3 percent, to close at $1227.6/oz, while MCX gold prices closed lower by 2.0 percent at Rs.28072 per 10 gms. Prices fell to the lowest in more than six weeks, on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower continuing its weakness from the previous trading session as the possibility of rate hike in June by the US Federal Reserve and the risk and the uncertainties in the markets have faded while stronger dollar index will further exert downside pressure on gold.

On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, although international markets are trading higher by 0.2 percent at $1230 per ounce.

