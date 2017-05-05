Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices declined by 0.87 percent to close at $1227 per ounce as prices fell to the lowest in more than six weeks on Thursday, on expectations of further U.S. interest rate increases this year and receding political uncertainty in Europe.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower continuing its weakness from the previous trading session as the possibility of rate hike in June by the US Federal Reserve and hopes of Macron winning the presidential election in France will lead to dumping of the yellow metal.

All the risk and the uncertainties in the markets have faded while stronger dollar index and the possibility of rate hike in June by the US Federal Reserve are push factors for gold prices to head lower in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, although international markets are trading higher by 0.14 percent at $1228 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.