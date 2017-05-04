Gold prices are expected to trade lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined by 1.5 percent to close at $1238 per ounce as the dollar firmed on Wednesday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged as expected and the market reduced expectations of a surprise win by France's far-right presidential candidate.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade lower today continuing its weakness from the previous trading session while fears of any uncertainty arising out of French elections has subsided in turn weakness in the precious metals pack. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade lower today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $1239 per ounce.

