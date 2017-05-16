Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.15 percent to close at $1230.2 per ounce as U.S. political turmoil, a missile test by North Korea and a worldwide cyber-attack fueled demand for safe-haven assets, while weaker than expected U.S. data pushed the dollar lower, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as uncertainty in North Korea and political turmoil in US are factors positive for gold prices. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.3 percent at $1233 per ounce.

