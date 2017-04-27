Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices rose by 0.42 percent to close at $1268.7 per ounce buoyed by short-covering on Wednesday as U.S. Treasury yields turned lower and the dollar pared gains after President Donald Trump proposed slashing the U.S. tax rate on corporate profits.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today on bargain hunting at lower levels after a recent correction, while the corporate tax cut by the US president is a good move, all other complex factors have to be taken care while assessing further volatility in the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower today at 0.2 percent at $1266.5 per ounce.

