Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, spot gold prices rose marginally by 0.2 percent to close at $1281.4 per ounce after its biggest one-day drop in more than six weeks, with a retreat in the dollar arresting the slide, though moves were muted as markets await the outcome of the looming French presidential election.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as uncertainty looms ahead of the outcome of the French elections next week. Besides, inflows in the SPDR gold trust will also boost gold prices in the near term. ON the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading lower by 0.14 percent at $1280 per ounce.

