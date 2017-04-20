App
Apr 20, 2017 01:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1278 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices declined by 0.8 percent to close at $1278.9 per ounce as the dollar and stocks gained, though tensions over North Korea and upcoming French and UK elections underpinned demand in the safe-haven asset.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as uncertainty in the global environment and slow growth in the US economy according to the Beige Book. On the MCX, gold prices to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1278 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

