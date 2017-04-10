Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, Spot gold prices rose by 0.4 percent, to close at $1253.6/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 0.8 percent to close at Rs.28684 per 10 gms. Gold prices pressured by a firmer dollar on the back of upbeat U.S. unemployment data and as some investors sold to redeem profits after bullion's recent advance.

Outlook

We expect precious metals pack to trade positive today as US launches military attack on Syria building up safe haven appeal. International markets are trading higher by 1 percent at $1263 per ounce, hence, domestic markets will open higher and trade positive for the day. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today.

