Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Thursday, gold prices closed higher by 0.2 percent at $1249.8 per ounce recovered after touching $1241/oz, level last seen in May’17, supported by weaker dollar along with sharp plunge in global equities.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as latest comments by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker advocated a “pause” on rate increases, while the central bank starts to pare its balance sheet. Also, current slide in oil prices is hurting global risk appetite. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.12 percent at $1252 per ounce.

