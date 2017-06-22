App
Jun 22, 2017 12:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.5 percent at $1252 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


On Wednesday, gold prices closed higher by 0.3 percent at $1246.1 per ounce recovered after touching $1241/oz, level last seen in May’17, supported by weaker dollar along with sharp plunge in global equities.


Outlook


We expect gold prices to trade higher today as latest comments by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker advocated a “pause” on rate increases, while the central bank starts to pare its balance sheet. Also, current slide in oil prices is hurting global risk appetite. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.5 percent at $1252 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

