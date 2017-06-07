Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Tuesday, spot gold prices rose by 1.1 percent to close at $1293.5 per ounce rose to the highest in seven months on Tuesday on a slump in the dollar to a seven-month low and safe-haven demand driven by a rift in the Middle East, an upcoming European Central Bank meeting and the British election.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today on account of uncertainty across the globe which raises the safe haven appeal of the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, although international markets are trading lower by 0.2 percent at $1291 per ounce.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.