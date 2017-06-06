App
Jun 06, 2017 12:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.4 percent at $1284.8 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Spot gold prices traded flat to close at $1279.5/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 0.4 percent to close at Rs.29217 per 10 gms. However, gold prices touched six week high as job creation fell sharply in May with just 138,000 new jobs, while the unemployment rate declined to 4.3 percent, thereby diluting the prospects for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes in the United States.


Outlook


Gold prices will continue to trade higher unless the political uncertainty from the US and the UK with regards to elections fades. Weak dollar will also act as a positive factor for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.4 percent at $1284.8 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

