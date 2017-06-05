App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GEStepAhead
  • GrowMyMoney
  • Prosperity Hub
  • World Environment Day
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 05, 2017 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, on the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.08 percent at $1280 per ounce.

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, Spot gold prices rose 1 percent to close at $1279.6/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 0.1 percent to close at Rs.29088 per 10 gms. Report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month.


Outlook


Gold prices will continue to trade higher unless the political uncertainty from the US and the UK with regards to elections fades. Weak dollar will also act as a positive factor for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.08 percent at $1280 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.