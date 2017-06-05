Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

Last week, Spot gold prices rose 1 percent to close at $1279.6/oz, while MCX gold prices rose by 0.1 percent to close at Rs.29088 per 10 gms. Report showed that the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected in May, further strengthening expectations for an interest rate hike this month.

Outlook

Gold prices will continue to trade higher unless the political uncertainty from the US and the UK with regards to elections fades. Weak dollar will also act as a positive factor for the yellow metal. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.08 percent at $1280 per ounce.

