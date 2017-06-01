Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Wednesday, spot gold prices rose by 0.43 percent to close at $1268.1 per ounce as the dollar dipped and simmering geopolitical tensions lent support, though the metal was little changed for the month amid an increased chance of a U.S. interest rate rise next month.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today as geo-political tensions continue to lent support while political risk from Britain will also need to be accounted for. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading flat at $1268.41 per ounce.

