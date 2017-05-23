Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Gold

On Monday, spot gold prices rose by 0.4 percent to close at $1260.1 per ounce as prices extended its biggest weekly gain in five weeks as the U.S. dollar fell against the euro, while U.S. political turmoil fueled demand for bullion as a safe-haven and reduced expectations of rapid U.S. interest rate rises.

Outlook

We expect gold prices to trade higher today on account of political uncertainty and while weak dollar will further support gold prices in the near term. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today, international markets are trading higher by 0.1 percent at $1261.6 per ounce.

