App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 11:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold is expected to trade positive: Sushil Finance

According to Sushil Finance, We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of FOMC meeting minutes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Sushil Finance's report on Gold


Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell on technical factors and weak U.S. economic data, and gold jumped more after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest meeting, hinting at an interest rate increase in the near future. Gold's gains accelerated after the Fed minutes, as the dollar fell to a two - month low versus the Japanese yen, a one - month low against the Swiss franc and its lowest since Oct. 20 against a basket of currencies. Weak U.S. data also pressured the dollar. New orders for U.S. - made capital goods unexpectedly fell in October after three straight months of strong gains and a measure of goods orders that strips out volatile components had its biggest drop since September 2016. Rising rates tend to boost the dollar, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Rising bond yields also reduce the appeal of non - yielding gold.

Outlook
We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of FOMC meeting  minutes.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold #Sushil Finance

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.