Gold is expected to trade positive: Sushil Finance

Sushil Finance's report on Gold

Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar fell on technical factors and weak U.S. economic data, and gold jumped more after the U.S. Federal Reserve released minutes of its latest meeting, hinting at an interest rate increase in the near future. Gold's gains accelerated after the Fed minutes, as the dollar fell to a two - month low versus the Japanese yen, a one - month low against the Swiss franc and its lowest since Oct. 20 against a basket of currencies. Weak U.S. data also pressured the dollar. New orders for U.S. - made capital goods unexpectedly fell in October after three straight months of strong gains and a measure of goods orders that strips out volatile components had its biggest drop since September 2016. Rising rates tend to boost the dollar, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. Rising bond yields also reduce the appeal of non - yielding gold.

We expect gold prices to trade positive on the back of FOMC meeting minutes.

