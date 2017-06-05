Godrej Properties shares gain 3% on new residential project in NCR

Moneycontrol News

Godrej Properties share price gained as much as 3 percent in morning trade Monday after the company announced its entry into the Sohna real estate market, NCR.

In its filing to exchanges, the Mumbai-based real estate developer said it would develop a group housing project in Sohna sector 33.

This project will offer approximately 1.57 lakh square meters (approximately 1.7 million square feet) of saleable area and will be developed as a modern group housing development, it added.

This is Godrej Properties' first project in Sohna and eighth within the National Capital Region (NCR).

"This new project in Sohna strengthens our development portfolio in NCR and fits with our strategy of deepening our presence across India's leading cities," Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties said.

At 10:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 533.85, up Rs 13.00, or 2.50 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar