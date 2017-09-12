Godrej Industries share price soars 4% as Agrovet IPO receives SEBI approval

Moneycontrol News

Godrej Industries share price rallied more than 4 percent intraday Tuesday after the IPO of its agri business received approval from capital market regulator SEBI.

The public issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of up to Rs 300 crore by Godrej Industries and up to 1.23 crore shares by V-Sciences, as per the DRHP.

Besides, the company is also going to consider a pre-IPO placement of up to 5.6 lakh equity shares worth up Rs 252 crore.

Godrej Agrovet had filed draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi in July.

The company is engaged in the businesses of agri-inputs, animal feeds, palm oil manufacturing, dairy and poultry.

Godrej Industries owns 60.81 percent in Agrovet that will use fresh issue proceeds for repayment of loans and general corporate purposes.

Godrej Agrovet is expected to garner an estimated Rs 1,000-1,200 crore through the initial public offer (IPO), reports PTI quoting sources.

The book running lead managers to the issue are Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse Securities (India).

At 10:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 650.90, up Rs 19.10, or 3.02 percent on the BSE.