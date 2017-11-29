Godrej Consumer Products up 2%, Macquarie maintains outperform call with target Rs 1159

Shares of Godrej Consumer Products gained 2.7 percent intraday Wednesday as foreign brokerage house Macquarie has maintained outperform rating on the stock.

The firm has kept a target of Rs 1159 per share.

The company is a top pick in India consumer sector, said Macquarie.

The volume growth is a catalyst for the stock, while the share is trading at 10 percent discount to the sector, it added.

At 10:36 hrs Godrej Consumer Products was quoting at Rs 993.90, up Rs 13.20, or 1.35 percent on the BSE.

The share gained more than 38 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,083.65 and 52-week low Rs 701.68 on 27 July, 2017 and 30 November, 2016, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.28 percent below its 52-week high and 41.65 percent above its 52-week low.

