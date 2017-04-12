Goa Carbon hits 1-year high on strong Q4 numbers

Moneycontrol News

Share price of Goa Carbon touched 52-week high of Rs 154, gains 17 percent intraday Wednesday as it has registered standalone net profit at Rs 5.1 crore, on the back of forex gain of Rs 6.7 crore, in the quarter ended March 2017.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 0.4 crore in the same period last fiscal.

The company's total income was up 13.2 percent at Rs 76.4 crore versus Rs 57.5 crore.

Operating profit (EBITDA) of the company was up 73.7 percent at Rs 3.3 crore and EBITDA margin was at 4.3 percent.

The company's tax expense was at Rs 3.9 crore versus Rs 0.4 crore.

At 10:25 hrs Goa Carbon was quoting at Rs 151, up Rs 19.40, or 14.74 percent on the NSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil