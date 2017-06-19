Go long in JSW Steel, HDFC, Maruti Suzuki: Rahul Shah

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal is of the view that one may go long in JSW Steel, HDFC and Maruti Suzuki.

Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18, "NBFCs have been star performers in entire series and couple of series I would say. In that space Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) looks quite interesting. Today also the stock has gained a percent or so. So, I think in the HDFC longs has added, technically breakout in entire sector shows lot of momentum. So, I would long HDFC with a stoploss of Rs 1,642 and target of Rs 1,720."

He further added, "We saw some kind of nervousness in metal space and just hovering around those levels but I feel slowly and steadily they are inching higher. So, I think JSW Steel is one stock one can go long with a stoploss of Rs 191 and target of Rs 205."

"In the auto space, we have seen from a consolidation to a fresh longs getting added. So we saw Hero Motocorp, we saw Maruti Suzuki and we saw Bajaj Auto in today’s session but my favourite is Maruti Suzuki. So one can go long in Maruti with Rs 7,250, with target of Rs 7,460."