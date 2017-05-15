App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 15, 2017 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GMR Infrastructure up 1% on stake divestment in Indonesian coal mining cos

The company will also sell mandatorily convertible bonds in PT Dwikarya Sejati Utama, PT Duta Surana Internusa, PT Unsoco and PT Barasentosa Lestari.

Moneycontrol News

Shares of GMR Infrastructure rose 1.5 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has entered into agreements for stakes divestment in its Indonesian coal mining entities.

The company’s subsidiaries GMR Energy Netherlands BV and GMR Infrastructure Overseas have entered into conditional share purchase agreement with PT Golden Energy Mines Tbk, Indonesia for sell of 100 percent equity shareholding.

The company will also sell mandatorily convertible bonds in PT Dwikarya Sejati Utama, PT Duta Surana Internusa, PT Unsoco and PT Barasentosa Lestari.

The agreement is subject to the parties securing various statutory approvals.

At 09:22 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 16.85, up Rs 0.25, or 1.51 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 18.60 and 52-week low Rs 10.25 on 25 April, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.

In the last six months the share price rose as much as 48 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

