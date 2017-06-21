GMR Infrastructure hits 1-year high on plans to bid for airport in Serbia, Jamaica

Shares of GMR Infrastructure touched 52-week high of Rs 20.75, gains 3.7 percent intraday Wednesday as it is going to bid for airport in Jamaica and Serbia.

"Bengaluru-based diversified GMR group plans to bid for airport projects in Serbia and Jamaica as it seeks to expand its airports business to more overseas countries," as per PTI report.

"The group, which operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports and won the bid to build Goa's second airport last year, is also developing Mactan Cebu international airport in the Philippines in partnership with Megawide Construction Corp," it added.

Earlier in this month, the company's subsidiary GMR Airports, has been selected to develop, operate and manage the new international Airport of Heraklion at Crete in partnership with Greek infrastructure major TERNA S A (100 percent subsidiary of GEK TERNA Group).

At 12:22 hrs GMR Infrastructure was quoting at Rs 20.70, up Rs 0.70, or 3.50 percent on the BSE.